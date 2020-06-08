AstraZeneca has invested significantly in recent weeks in expanding its production capacity

For his part, Gildead is having great success in testing Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment.

Together, the two brands could be one of the largest pharmaceutical forces to deal with the pandemic.

The merger of companies or units can be a very smart economic decision for the agents involved. In the first instance, it allows to form a common front in the industry, with all the advantages that combining resources, influence and portfolio of offers implies. At the same time, it also helps related brands have one less rival to fear in the short term. And in the case of pharma, it could be an advantage in fighting the pandemic.

This is why the news Bloomberg released over the weekend is so relevant. Everything indicates that AstraZeneca and Gildead, two of the most influential brands in the pharma industry, are considering merging. If this negotiation were to prosper, it would be the largest operation in the history of that industry. Something that would put the two giants in the very enviable position of the greatest player in their universe during a devastating pandemic.

It should be noted that this alleged merger of brands is little more than a rumor. Internal sources assure that it is only an AstraZeneca proposal to Gildead, and there is not yet any serious negotiation. In fact, the second pharmaceutical company is not interested in a mega-merger process, preferring to focus on acquiring small brands. Together the companies would be worth approximately $ 236 million in the market.

A prudent strategy for brands?

It is not uncommon to hear about possible mergers. For example, Nokia was at some point considering selling or merging with Ericsson. The union of Disney and many of the Fox brands, for its part, found some problems in Mexico because of Televisa. Fiat and Peugeot, when they were discussing their own process, decided to do it as quickly as possible. Even on an internal level, as Dentsu Aegis Network shows, it’s a great decision.

The AstraZeneca and Gildead proposal must be analyzed. The merger would be a giant step for the two brands, especially considering the health context of COVID-19. If either company manages to find the solution to the pandemic, be it vaccine or treatment, their combined production and distribution chains will give them an advantage. Even if an opponent does come up with an effective formula a little earlier, they could overlap with its size.

On the other hand, mergers of this caliber usually require a long process of approval and adaptation of the brands involved. Precisely because now its efforts should be focused on COVID-19, it does not seem like a good logistical decision. Especially when their success in the short term would depend on finding an effective drug against the pandemic before the rest. In the end, the other advantages of a mega-merger will still be there as the crisis passes.

Long-term advantages of a merger

Regardless if the deal between these two brands is consolidated or not, it makes sense that the next great merger in the world will occur within the pharmaceutical sector. Moderna and others have skyrocketed precisely as a result of their progress on COVID-19. Others, like Sanofi, have instead had a couple of problems with how they plan to distribute vaccines and drugs in the future. But overall, the momentum has been positive for the sector.

Of course, merging the two brands would not only be convenient to enhance the benefits of the pandemic. According to The Drum, it allows the companies involved to enter or only strengthen themselves in markets where they do not have leadership. For its part, All Top Startups points out that there are a series of tax benefits, many more than they could aspire to separately. And Buckles also helps compensate for the loss of workers as a result of greater efficiency.

