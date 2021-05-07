Two bouts removed from UFC Vegas 26 undercard

Following the weigh-in at UFC Vegas 26, two bouts were removed from tomorrow’s undercard. Ryan Benoit collapsed at the weigh-in and was not cleared to fight, while Philipe Lins got sick in the process of cutting weight.

Both casualties were confirmed by UFC officials.

Benoit, He came with the intention of ending his bad phase in the Octagon. The Canadian has a record of 1-3 in his last four fights. In his last fight, he lost by unanimous decision to Tim elliott, combat where many saw the Canadian winner.

Lins, became known for being the winner of the heavyweight tournament of PFL on 2018. After his arrival in the Octagon, he has lost two fights and was trying to get his first victory in UFC. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Tanner boser on UFC Vegas 4. Now, he will have to wait a little longer for his return to the Octagon.

At the moment it is not clear if the fights will be scheduled on a new date, or both will receive new rivals in their next commitments.