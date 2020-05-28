▲ An actor seeks to stretch fiction to death, says Bruno Bichir, who appears in a frame with Juan Carlos Vives.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Two actors, in characters who wear boots for their work in an amusement park, generate various emotions only with their voice and body expression.

The short film Blackout chapter 4: a call to Neverland, written and directed by Manuel Camacho Bustillo, was designed so that Bruno Bichir and Juan Carlos Vives were never seen in the face of a fantastic story that unfolds in Mexico City.

On this dark humor comedy, Bichir said: I continue to celebrate this risk, which was in the talks about whether it would be worthwhile for these two men to take off their heads from the boots and meet the actors behind those characters.

Actually, it was a joy to make this short, because if there is something I like to develop it is the physical process of a character and what better than in a botarga. There is nowhere to run, he added.

In Blackout …, filmed at the Chapultepec Fair, it was a joy to rehearse, take each shot, discover, explore and laugh a lot; It was a great prank to talk about these two characters lost at night inside their scrubs, which might also seem pathetic. History forced us to be complicit.

Even in that dark moment where the hours passed and I decided to remain locked up in the club because an actor does not want to break with fiction or seeks to stretch that moment to death.

In a talk that Camacho had with Bichir on the Zoom platform, he talked about when he looked for the actor to play the pigeon, as well as the moments they lived during filming in the studio and on location. I remember that the neck of the botarga was moving and we put supports on it; With all that, there is an interpretation of the character that reflected joy and innocence, among other feelings, he said.

We all wear a costume

The story is “about success, because each one of us, today and throughout our lives, has had our own botarga. In the plot, a great desire of men to become the fox, the main character at the fair, while the substitute of botarga –the dovecote– dreams of growing up in this world ”, added the director.

That is to say, both men undress in feelings, but they never take off the mask, with all the intention of making us feel their emotions and causing reflections. In the project, in black and white, a blackout causes extraordinary stories.

It premiered in 2013 and won best direction in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia; special mention in Huesca, Spain and the official selection in the festivals of Guadalajara, Guanajuato and Morelia.

It can be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/401155881 since last May 25.

