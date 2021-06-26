Two bookstores open in Chihuahua

MEXICO CITY. With the purpose of encourage reading at the border In northern Mexico, the Fondo de Cultura Económica, the Educal chain and the government of Chihuahua will open two new bookstores next Tuesday: Dolores Batista in Ciudad Juárez and Enrique Servín Herrera in the state capital.

Dolores Batista pays tribute to the legacy of the poet, essayist, translator and social promoter Tarahumara born in 1962, who until her death in 2004, compiled the oral tradition of her people in a bilingual way, the parastatal publishing house reported yesterday.

This enclosure, located in the Paso del Norte Cultural Center, in Ciudad Juárez, has an area of ​​120 square meters and an exhibition capacity for 12 thousand copies.

It will contribute to an increase in the supply of books, given that one of the main problems in the entity is the lack of access to reading materials, ”the statement said.

The Enrique Servín Herrera bookstore, located in the Los Laureles Cultural Plaza, in the state capital, takes the name of the prominent Chihuahuan linguist and writer who dedicated his work to defending the linguistic rights of native peoples, especially those of the state northern.

This point of sale has an area of 58 square meters and a display capacity for 12 thousand copies.

The opening ceremony, on June 29 at 11:00 at Dolores Batista, will be headed by the governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, the head of the FCE, Paco Ignacio Taibo II, and the director of Educal, Fritz Glockner.

These two campuses are added to the 115 that make up the FCE-Educal conglomerate. And, as Glockner told Excelsior Last January, the opening of three more bookstores is pending: in Xalapa (Veracruz), Chicoloapan (State of Mexico) and Paracho (Michoacán).

In this way, the FCE reactivates its face-to-face agenda. Today Saturday, at 1:00 p.m., will perform the book signing from the writer and illustrator Horacio Altuna (1941), who published Hot LA, which recreates the racism behind the police brutality with which Rodney King was arrested.

