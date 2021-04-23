Two Bonoloto winners win more than 95,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 1.2 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left two second-rate winners (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 95,699.43 euros each.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning tickets have been validated in the receiving office No. 92,455 of Saragossa and through official channel on the internet of State Lotteries and Gambling.

On the other hand, in the first category (6 hits) there have been no successful tickets, so the boat that will be put into play in Saturday’s draw increases.

In this way, a single winner of the highest category could win 1.2 million of euros.

Finally, the collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,530,105 euros.