Two Bonoloto winners win more than 141,000 euros

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left two top-notch winners (6 hits), which have distributed the maximum prize and have each won 141,490.97 euros.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning tickets have been validated in the administration number 5 of Valladolid and through the official Lottery internet channel.

On the other hand, in this Saturday’s draw there have been no successful second-rate tickets (5 hits + complementary), so the amount allocated to that category has increased that of the immediately lower one.

Thus, in the third category (5 hits) there have been up to 122 successful, who have earned 1,855.62 euros each.

Finally, the collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,111,850.50 euros.