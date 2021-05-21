Two Bonoloto winners win 97,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 1.6 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left two second-rate winners (5 hits + complementary) that have won a prize of 97,781.32 euros each.

The winning tickets have been stamped in a receiving office of Cangas de Narcea (Asturias) and in an administration of Loterías de Fuenlabrada (Madrid).

In the first category (6 hits) there have been no successful tickets, so the generated jackpot accumulates for the next draw, which will take place this Saturday.

In this way, a single winner in the highest category could win 1.6 million euros, has reported Lotteries and State Betting in a statement.

The collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,651,574 euros.