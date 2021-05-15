Two Bonoloto winners take 97,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 2.3 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left two successful second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 96,910.32 euros each.

Specifically, the winning tickets have been validated in lottery administrations of the localities of Llosa de Ranes (Valencia) and in Madrid.

In the first category (6 hits) there were no hits, so the generated jackpot accumulates for the next drawing, on Monday, May 17.

In this way, a single winner could win up to 2.3 million euros, has reported Lotteries and State Betting.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,544,315.50 euros.