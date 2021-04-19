Two billionaires could cost you money if you follow their advice all the time

Compartir

When people have money, their words are not always advice that you can take.

Screenshot image created in Canva

W hen billionaires use social media, be careful not to follow their advice word for word. Their advice could bankrupt you before you know what happened.

If you have followed cryptocurrencies even for a while, Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have indirectly advised people to invest in Dogecoin. This will re-hurt many people who have no idea what they are doing.

Dallas, Texas billionaire Mark Cuban and Austin, Texas transplant Elon Musk have both tweeted and voiced their support for cryptocurrencies, specifically Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is easy for anyone to buy and start investing or trading.

These days, it’s easy to download an app, like Robinhood, and instantly trade Dogecoin.

When Dogecoin was trading for less than a penny, Dogecoin was a joke because it was a dog meme.

Two software engineers created Dogecoin on December 6, 2013, as a joke.

Billy Markus, an IBM programmer from Portland, Oregon, found Jackson Palmer, who worked for Adobe (ADBE). Palmer bought the domain dogecoin.com. The “doge” meme was popular on the internet at this time. Markus wanted to make his cryptocurrency different from Bitcoin.

The Dogecoin dog is a Japanese breed of Shiba Inu dog.

Bitcoin has an established supply of 21 million Bitcoins where Dogecoin has 129 million coins and more can be created each year. Cryptocurrencies are valued by supply and demand. Generally, the less available supply or more scarcity of a cryptocurrency, the higher the price. But then, the more supply is available for a cryptocurrency, the lower the price of the coin will be. There is more based on the use of cryptocurrency, but generally this is how it works.

When Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin, millions of his followers are watching this. Musk has more than 51 million followers on Twitter. Some of its fans are expecting Dogecoin to reach $ 1 or more. This reminds me of the GameStop trading that WallStreet Bets was doing and gathering lots of other people to trade with them.

The danger with this is that some people have never invested before or have limited experience in investing. What happens if one day the Dogecoin whales decide to charge? This will make the price go down very fast.

If a person who invested in Dogecoin is not paying attention, they could lose a lot of money.

Twitter screenshot created in Canva

I have seen some people share screenshots of them buying Dogecoin when the price was above .20 cents. If they sell Dogecoin above .20 cents, they will make a profit. But what if the price falls below the price they bought this cryptocurrency? They will lose money. This could be anywhere from a few dollars to hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban is doing the same when he tweets or mentions this cryptocurrency. In February, Cuban said that Dogecoin has no intrinsic value.

On a positive note, Mark Cuban recently announced that he wants to give the use of Dogecoin a purpose. Cuban announced that fans can use Dogecoin at Dallas Mavericks games. Fans can purchase tickets and merchandise using Dogecoin.

Cuban and Musk have fun with Dogecoin. When they have billions of dollars each, they can do whatever they want.

In the past, Musk has been fined by the SEC for making tweets about misleading Tesla investors. He tweeted about the privatization of Tesla and the share price went down. As a result of this, Musk had to resign as chairman of Tesla, and he and Tesla had to pay a fine of $ 20 million each.

It doesn’t seem like Musk has learned that his tweets can be expensive. This time it could cost Dogecoin investors.

