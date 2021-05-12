Two big stars join the cast of Puñales por la Espalda 2

Puñales por la Espalda 2 is very close to starting to be recorded and some signings have already been advanced. The sequel could be one of Netflix’s next hits.

Recently Netflix announced that it was done with the rights of Daggers from the Back, a film that not only had a great cast but was well loved by critics. One of the most shocking news of the deal was that now the platform will turn the title into a saga.

Thus the things, rumors and confirmations began to be known. One of them was the departure of Jamie Lee Curtis of the cast. However, this would not have been very significant, as the director commented that the next feature films will be quite disconnected from the first. The only recurring character is expected to be the detective Benoit blanc.

Being so, Daniel Craig he will repeat the leading role, but he will not be the only big star in the credits. According Collider, Edward Norton Y Dave Bautista signed a contract to join the sequel.

Both performers have very different careers. The first, Norton, had years of glory in which he was seen in very important roles. The actor left the big productions and was not seen in a Hollywood hit since Hidden Beauty with Will Smith.

On the contrary, Bautista has been considered one of the men of the moment by the producers. The former fighter gained strength with his interpretation of Drax in order to Marvel and now he is seen starring The Army of the Dead from Zack snyder.

It is assumed that Chris Evans return to your role for this next part of the story, but not much information has been advanced.

The estimated date of the beginning of the filming works of the second part of Knives Out (name in English) will be at the end of June of the current year.

The main mission of the streaming platform will be to raise enough funds to justify the negotiation. Rian Johnson this time?