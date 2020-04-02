Anitta surprises everyone once again with her photographs

April 02, 202011: 09 AM

Larissa de Macedo Machado better known as Anita is a 27-year-old singer and actress who has made herself known through the media and social networks.

The young woman has been a resounding success as she has managed to conquer most of her fans with her dancing and singing skills, she is undoubtedly the best of the moment.

Recently, we have observed a photograph of Anitta that has impressed us, because we can see how she poses on her back with a suit well gummed to the body that lets her see her greatest attributes What a woman!

The image we talked about quotes the following: “I’m still trying to recover from last night … I wanted @ensaiosdaanitta every week … graciasaaaa”

As expected her fans commented the image without stopping among them we highlight: “how great you are Anitta you really leave me very impressed with all your curves that are unmissable”

.