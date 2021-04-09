Two babies die and two others are in critical condition in Cuba due to a reaction to a drug

Two newborns died and two others are in critical condition in a Cuban hospital after being treated with an antibiotic that came from the same bulb, the Caribbean country’s Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported on Friday.

The event took place on April 7 in the neonatology service of the General Teaching Hospital Doctor Agostinho Neto in the eastern province of Guantánamo, indicates an official statement from the Ministry of Health.

The antibiotic used was ampicillin, and the doses from the same container were administered to six babies.

After receiving the drug, four of the children “presented events of hemodynamic instability that led them to mechanical ventilation “, and later two of them died, while the other two remain in a” critical stable “state.

The health authorities have set up a commission “that currently investigate the causes and adopts the corresponding measures “, says the note.

The Minsap did not specify the provenance, brand or batch of the ampicillin, an antibiotic derived from penicillin that is used to treat various types of bacterial infection.

Two years ago, a one-year-old girl died after being vaccinated in a health center in Havana, a case that created commotion in the country and that was due to “negligence during the process of conservation, preparation, manipulation and exhibition of the used bulb”, as concluded then an institutional commission of investigation.