Two arrested for the death of the DJ who was shot in the neck during an illegal party in Marbella

The National Police has arrested this Tuesday in Malaga a 30-year-old German citizen as the alleged perpetrator of the shots that caused the death of a 40-year-old man at an illegal party in Marbella, and has detained another person for a cover-up crime.

The arrests took place on the morning of this Tuesday, moments before both tried to flee the country, highlights the Police, which is keeping the investigation open and does not rule out new arrests.

The events took place in a housing of the Guadalmina urbanization where an illegal party was supposedly being held, a building in which the agents found the victim – who apparently was acting as a DJ – a Spanish national, with an impact on the neck.

The alleged material perpetrator of the shots is also charged with the crimes of omission of the duty of relief and illegal possession of weapons, and the second detainee, 28 years old and of German nationality, a cover-up crime, as reported by the Police in a statement.

The police investigations indicate that the house was rented during the weekend and at dawn on Monday, while a supposedly illegal party was being held, one of the assistants fired several shots, and one of them hit in the neck and caused the death of one of the assistants.

The agents found the house uninhabited and they discovered the body of the victim in one of the rooms, so they notified the health services, which could only certify his death.