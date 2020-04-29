In the state of Georgia, in the United States, two men were hospitalized after drinking disinfectant to protect themselves from Covid-19, the American daily newspaper The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Wednesday. The two men, who both suffer from psychiatric problems, have since been released from hospital and are expected to recover without sequelae, the newspaper said.

The first, aged about fifty, was hospitalized Saturday near Atlanta after having ingested more than 450 grams of bleach. After he got out of the case, the man was transferred to a psychiatric unit, according to Gaylord Lopez, director of the Georgia Poison Control Center.

The next day, still in Atlanta, a man in his thirties was hospitalized in turn for having consumed a mixture of household products, mouthwash, beer and painkillers. The latter, also suffering from psychiatric disorders, has also been released from hospital since, reports the American newspaper.

A dangerous suggestion in the middle of a health crisis

Since last Friday, President Donald Trump has come under fire from critics and taunts for having suggested using “disinfectant injections” to fight the coronavirus during a briefing in the White House.

“The disinfectant eliminates the virus in a minute. And maybe there is a way to inject it into the body, or at least cleanse the body, the lungs? In any case, it would be wise to test This should be seen with the medical research teams. But, it seems interesting to me, “he launched in front of the press and live on television, causing consternation.

A particularly dangerous idea, because drinking bleach causes irritation and other serious burns in the mucous membranes. The manufacturer of the disinfectant Lysol, used by tens of millions of Americans, felt compelled to make a written statement, urging users not to administer its products “under any circumstances” in the human body (that whether by injection, ingestion or some other means) “.

Calls to poison control centers on the rise

Nothing indicates, for the moment, that these two men ingested these products because of the remarks of the American president. However, since these suggestions from Donald Trump, some American poison control centers (for example those in Maryland or New York) have reported an explosion in the number of calls for ingestion of household products, especially bleach, according to the American media.

ALERT🚨: We have received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and # COVID19. This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route. – Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) April 24, 2020

This year, the number of calls to poison centers has increased by 20% in the country, concerning intoxication with cleaning products and disinfectants, especially bleach and hydroalcoholic gels, reported the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Monday April 20.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump returned to his remarks, saying that he had shown sarcasm, before confirming a few minutes later that the idea was serious and that he had asked experts to look into it .