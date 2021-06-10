Two adults and a child die in series of shootings in Florida

To the less two adults Y a child died this Thursday when an attacker opened fire on a supermarket in South Florida, in the latest in a series of mass shootings that have occurred in this southeastern US state in recent weeks.

The incident occurred at a Publix supermarket in the town of Royal Palm Beach, 130 km north of Miami, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Upon arrival, officers located three individuals killed by gunshot wounds, “police wrote on Twitter.” An adult man, an adult woman, and a child. The attacker is one of the deceased. “

Detectives cordoned off the area and did not has given more information at the moment, except this is no longer an “active shooting” scenario.

I know is the last of a series shootings that have plagued South Florida in recent days.

On Sunday night, a shooting at a graduation party left three dead and five injured in Miami.

On 1st June, three attackers killed two people and 21 were injured when they opened fire in front of a party hall in Hialeah, a town in Miami-Dade County.

