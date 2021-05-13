Two 14-year-olds were the first children to be vaccinated in New York City

When the Venezuelan immigrant Gabriela Pérez, 41-year-old and resident of El Barrio, he learned that his 15-year-old son was already eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he did not hesitate to seek the information, so that as soon as next weekend he receives the first dose of Pfizer.

“History shows how through vaccines, humanity has conquered many diseases. And, furthermore, the science is very advanced. These are drugs that have been tested in adolescents. I think it is time that we all use this tool to help beat the pandemic”, Asserted the mother who has already received the vaccine.

Gabriela is part of the New York City parent / guardian group, which shows no fear to authorize your child, a ninth grade student, to be immunized immediately, while the City continues to fine-tune strategies to push the vaccine to a strip of New Yorkers you still have resistance to doing so.

Since this Thursday, New York is looking for new weapons to mass the vaccine in the youngest eligible population so far, after just hours that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the green light for adolescents between 12 and 16 receive the two injections from Pfizer.

In the Big Apple this group, which by definition is part of the school-age population, has 250 sites that specifically administer Pfizer’s, including mass centers and pharmacies. No prior appointments are required, but parents or guardians they must give their consent in writing for the vaccination of minors and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The first to get vaccinated



The first two children vaccinated in New York were residents of the Big Apple, Jesse Pollock and Julian Boyle, both 14 years old who went with their parents to the NYC Health + Hospitals of Harlem this Thursday.

After receiving the injections from Pfizer, they highlighted that “they were happy” that everything is returning to normal and that they now feel more protected to continue participating in their sports and family activities.

However, in social networks some parents shared that they had visited some pharmacies and inoculation centers and were informed that they were still waiting for “authorizations” by the Health authorities to distribute the drug to minors.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Department of Health of the City (DOHMH) Dr. Dave Chokshi, also reported that since this Thursday some children and adolescents had already been administered the first dose in various vaccination centers in all five boroughs.

“We are very satisfied with this new step in the fight against COVID-19. We have many happy families and safer ”, assured the main doctor of the City.

Additionally, DOHMH will respond to concerns to parents, guardians, and guardians in the schools in the coming days. Will also open query cycles with the city’s pediatricians.

Also, the Dr. Daniel Stephen, DOHMH deputy commissioner for family and children’s health, told local media that Pfizer vaccines have been rigorously tested and are “100% effective and safe “ for this new eligible group.

“It is reasonable and understandable that many parents have fears. But we only recommend that they have the as much information as possible from your pediatricians, to protect your children. Remember that they also live in a family environment. Many times with older adults, ”Stephen specified.

Venezuelan Gabriela Pérez is now ready to vaccinate her 15-year-old son. (Photo: Courtesy)

Between doubtful and skeptical

This new rung in the vaccination strategy of the Big Apple coincides with a moment when the average rate of COVID-19 infections, in the last seven days, barely reached the 1.81% in all five boroughs.

Although the protocols for delivering doses to all eligible groups have been relaxed, City officials continue to create incentives, including prizes to promote the vaccine in schools. doubtful and skeptical. For example, the Dominican teacher Claudia Rivas, 35-year-old resident of Lower manhattan, expresses that “whatever they do” will oppose the doses.

“I have a 14-year-old daughter who is in the group of those who can now be vaccinated. She takes classes one hundred percent online. I prefer to wait and continue taking care of ourselves. I always I have been against those poisons “, the islander reacted.

In contrast, the Colombian waitress Ramona García, who lives in Queens, says he prefers to see his 13-year-old son’s pediatrician first because “he is allergic to everything.”

“I do believe that children should be vaccinated and even more so if they go to schools. Although they almost never develop symptoms of the virus, they can spread it. There are people who oppose everything. In our countries people kneel for a vaccine and here they even give prizes for you to do it ”, Ramona reasoned.

Authorities bet on the vaccine

At his daily press conference on the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio boasted this Thursday that more than 7 million doses have already been put in the city, which clears the route to think a summer of large outdoor events.

“We are ready for a hot season with a lot of energy, with music festivals coming back to the streets. Everything will depend on whether he is vaccinated or not “emphasized the Mayor.

Another advantage that will simplify the process in this segment is that almost the 62% of vaccination sites mass administered by the state of New York, they only use the Pfizer vaccine.

“Children under the age of 18 now account for more than 20 percent of new cases in this country. The authorization of vaccines for a younger population will allow us to achieve the victory in the war against coronavirus. More of 17 million doses of vaccines have been administered in New York State to date, ”responded Governor Andrew Cuomo.

I want to vaccinate my child. What do I need to know?

The city’s vaccine search website, vaccinefinder.nyc.gov, is updated to show where Pfizer vaccines are available. Parents or guardians they must give their consent for vaccination and children must be accompanied by an adult. The CVS pharmacy network reported that children ages 12 to 15 can be vaccinated at any of their more than 365 locations In New York. In the 250 vaccination sites of the Big Apple where the Pfizer pharmaceutical product is available, no prior appointments are needed to receive the inoculation, although the technological tools to set a date are still available. The City Department of Education (DOE) will not consider It is mandatory to be immunized against COVID-19 to return to classrooms next fall.

The data:

7,152,660 vaccines had been administered as of this Thursday noon in New York City.