Twitter’s new experiment is very reminiscent of Instagram and Google+

Twitter is exploring new features to control who can see the tweets that a user shares on their profile. The different ideas, published by one of the company’s designers, point in the same direction as the best friends of Instagram and the circles of the defunct Google+. These allow you to determine in a simple way who can see each of our publications.

The first of the features they are exploring on Twitter is called Trusted Friends, which can be translated into Spanish as “trusted friends”. This function allows adding certain users to a trusted list who will be able to see those tweets that we consider most private. The company is also exploring the idea that tweets posted by these people appear higher up the timeline, achieving greater prominence.

Another idea they are exploring on Twitter is called “Facets.” The designer who has made these developments known explains in his profile that on Twitter we share content from all facets of our lives (work, family, hobbies, etc.). The goal of this feature, which he describes as “an early idea,” is that lfollowers see the content that really interests them from each person and, simultaneously, that the owner of an account can decide with which group of people they share each of their content.

As can be seen in the images, when a person decides to follow another on Twitter, they will be able to choose which aspects of them interest them (their work, their family, etc.) In this way, on your timeline you will only see content related to that facet. In the capture, you can also see how certain facets are private, which would allow you to filter which people can access the content published on them.

Here’s another approach, embracing an obvious truth: we’re different people in different contexts (w / friends, fam, work, public) Facets, an early idea, lets you Tweet from distinct people within 1 acct. Others can follow the whole acct… or just Facets they’re interested in. pic.twitter.com/URt5UXeoa1 – A Designer (@a_dsgnr) July 1, 2021

Twitter also wants healthier conversations

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

Twitter is also exploring a series of ideas with the aim of promoting respectful language in the social network. One of them is the “Reply Preferences” or “Reply Preferences”, which work as follows:

An active person decides to activate this feature on their profile and determines which words they find offensive or do not want to see in their responses. You can also activate some automated options, such as tweets with those words appearing at the bottom of the reply list or even automatically mute the user who uses them repeatedly If someone else decides to reply to any of your tweets with insults or qualifying words By the user as offensive, you will see an alert on your device inviting you not to use that language. However, you can ignore the warning.

Here’s how it’d work: • Authors choose the phrases they prefer not to see

• These phrases are highlighted as ppl write replies; ppl can learn why, or ignore the guidance

• Authors can enable automatic actions, like moving violating replies to the bottom of the convo pic.twitter.com/VzxU6D7eMf – A Designer (@a_dsgnr) July 1, 2021

Also in Ezanime.net