Jack Dorsey’s millionaire gift will go to the Reform Alliance (a criminal justice reform organization) whose founding partners include Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, and others.

On Monday, the Twitter billionaire, Jack Dorsey announced that he is donating $ 10 million to the Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization. The goal of the gift is to bring personal protective equipment to all correctional facilities and prisons in the United States.

“I am grateful that the Reformation exists. The criminal justice system needs to change. The Covid-19 joins the injustices and Reform is the most suitable to help “Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

According to the New York Times data, penitentiaries and prisons represent eight of the 10 largest coronavirus groups in the country (The deadliest outbreaks occur in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.)

The largest group of coronaviruses in the country is found in the Ohio Marion Correctional Institution, which as of May 11, 2020 had 2,439 cases. The institution’s website claims that the prison housed 2,564 prisoners as of July 1, 2019; If the number of inmates has not changed, that means that more than 95% of its population has been infected.

The $ 10 million donation will come from #startsmall, Dorsey’s $ 1 billion philanthropic initiative, launched last month in part in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday Jack Dorsey stated via twitter: “The goal is to help ensure that the incarcerated population, correctional officials, health workers and staff working at state, federal and private facilities are protected from exposure to coronavirus“

There are an estimated 2.3 million prisoners in the country, according to the Prison Policy Initiative (a nonprofit research organization). In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) registered more than 400,000 correctional officers and jailers as of May 2019. According to a spokesperson, Jack Dorsey’s $ 10 million will be sufficient to provide personal protective equipment for each inmate in the American prison system.

“The generous donation from Jack and #startsmall is an absolute game changer,” Van Jones, the CEO of the Reform Alliance, said in a statement. “This gift will not only help us protect millions of people from the threat of Covid-19, but this level of support from a tech titan marks a turning point. for the criminal justice reform movement. It is truly an honor to call Jack an ally in this fight, to be able to provide facemasks to every prison in America and potentially save tens of thousands of lives. “

Reform was founded last year, spurred by the imprisonment of record artist Meek Mill, who was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a violation in terms of his probation, after posting videos of himself doing tricks on a dirt bike in New York.

Mill is currently co-chair of Reform and maintains a star list of billionaire founding partners, including artist Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, tech entrepreneur Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, private equity investor Robert F. Smith and hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb. Similarly, Laura Arnold, wife of billionaire hedge fund manager John Arnold, and Clara Wu Tsai, wife of billionaire co-founder Alibaba and owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joseph Tsai, are founding partners.

After the pandemic ends, Jack Dorsey has said that #startsmall will shift his focus to women’s health and education, as well as the advancement of universal basic income. He also publicly tracks his gifts and donations on a Google sheet, where document shows he has scattered $ 24.6 billion in philanthropic efforts, although by 11:00 this Monday I had not yet added the Reform Alliance gift.

By Angel Au-Yeung