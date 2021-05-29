Twitter would be inspired by Facebook to include reactions that you may not like | Technology

If you don’t like emoji reactions on Facebook, you probably don’t like this leak for Twitter.

If you are not a lover of the typical Facebook reactions of joy, sadness or surprise, it is likely that you will end up seeing some of them also on the social network Twitter, according to a latest leak where it seems that it is being tested internally be able to react to tweets.

It seems that Twitter considers its like button insufficient and according to the application researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the social network would be working to show additional reactions, in the form of emojis of joy, sadness, curiosity and laugh, among others.

Facebook has been exploiting it since 2016, and it seems that Twitter would be inspired by some, although taking a slightly different path betting on a series of states that have not been seen many times.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https: / /t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

There would be new reactions such as encouraging and thinking, and it seems that there would be no expression of anger, something that users already tend to reflect in their responses on this social network.

This addition is not a surprise because a few months ago Twitter asked users through a survey the hypothetical presence of reactions in the form of emojis. Regarding this leak, Twitter has pointed out to Theverge medium, that “they are always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations.”

There will be more changes on Twitter, but none will be the one that all community managers ask for: you will not be able to edit the tweets yet.

The idea seems interesting, but surely it also has many detractors who are not lovers of reactions on Facebook and do not want to see them, much less on another social network.

It seems that Twitter is undergoing a major restructuring, however they seem to be working on a premium subscription service that could cost $ 2.99 per month and that could allow, among other things, that the creator of the tweet can delete it within a limit stipulated time to avoid mistakes.