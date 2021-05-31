Twitter would add tags to warn of tweets with false information

Millions of people post daily on social media, and misinformation is a serious and recurring problem. In order to avoid misleading content and the spread of false information, Twitter would be developing new warning labels to incorporate in tweets.

As published by specialist Jane Manchun Wong, the purpose of this new tool is provide context or debunk claims made on Twitter. The labels in question would be three: ‘Get the latest’, ‘Stay informed’ and ‘Misleading’ (Misleading).

While there is not much information on how this new feature will work -or when it will be available-, the examples used are quite understandable.

Twitter would think of new tools against disinformation

Image: Jane Manchun Wong (Twitter)

In a test tweet, Wong wrote: “I breathed in 60 grams of dihydrogen monoxide and I don’t feel well.” Below the post you can see the tag ‘Get the latest’ linking to more information related to water, in order to avoid confusion about this substance and the use of its correct chemical name.

In the second example of the specialist, he published: «In 12 hours, darkness will rise in some parts of the world. Stay tuned. The phrase caused the appearance of ‘Stay informed’, through which Twitter recommends learning more about the concept of time zones.

Finally he tweeted: “We eat. Turtles eat. Therefore, we are turtles. Such a post triggers the harshest warning under the ‘Misleading’ tag, because it is a logical fallacy.

What is still unclear is whether the labels for these three warning levels will always be activated automatically, through an algorithm, or if other Twitter users will be able to report the tweets as confusing, misleading or deceptive. It is worth remembering that Birdwatch began operating in January, a community initiative to combat false news.

In addition, Twitter has already incorporated other tools to limit the viralization of misinformation. One is “read before retweeting”, which invites users not to share articles without first opening them to check their content. For now, we have to wait to see the new content tags in action, but they can be key to nip the promotion of unsupported content in the bud.

