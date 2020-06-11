It was in 2017 when Twitter suspended the account verification following the Jason Kessler scandal, a white supremacist whose profile was verified. Although it is still available under a series of quite strict requirements, until now, the social network has not shown any signs of wanting to facilitate this function for most of its users. Yes, it seems that the company is dedicating efforts so that more people can access the long-awaited blue emblem.

Jane Manchun, who constantly shares the news that will reach various social platforms, discovered that the company works on a new verification system. Through Twitter, Manchun shared a screenshot in which you can clearly see the “Request verification” option. The latter is located in the “Personal information” panel of “Settings and privacy”.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀 (I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

Twitter acknowledged to The Verge that the Manchun information is real, however, they made it clear that it is a functionality that is not yet available to the public. They did not want to go into more detail. For now, it is unknown when the verification may be requested or what the process will be. According to TechCrunch, this system would come accompanied by a renewed policy so that users know exactly what are the requirements they must meet.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, previously accepted that the current verification system was broken. And is that only a few lucky people could access it, most public figures. His intention was for more people to be able to verify their account without too much hassle. The company says the feature discovered today is part of the work they have been doing to modernize account verification.

Twitter ahead of the US presidential elections

Of course, facilitating account verification would be welcomed with open arms by the vast majority. We are living in a time when it is essential to consume information from reliable sources and real, not bots that can flood Twitter at all hours. Let us not forget, furthermore, that the United States presidential elections are on the way. Surely social networks will once again play a fundamental role in the electoral process.