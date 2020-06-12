Twitter, the blue bird social network, has started testing a new feature that automatically invites users of the platform to read the news that they retweet. The company’s goal, as explained in a tweet, is “to encourage informed conversations.”

Initially, this functionality is being tested among English-speaking users who use the Twitter application for Android. The mechanics are quite simple: when a user presses the retuit button, Twitter will check if it has previously opened the attached link to the tweet in question. If not, the application will invite the user to read the content before making the retuit effective.

“Sharing an article can lead to a conversation, so you may want to read it before tweeting it. To encourage informed conversations, we are testing a new ad on Android. When you retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask you if you want to open it. “, explained the North American company.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

Twitter has incorporated several changes recently

During the past few weeks, Twitter has implemented multiple improvements in its social network. One of the most prominent is the ability to filter which people can reply to a particular tweet. In this way, the company seeks to clean up the conversations established in its social network.

Recently, Twitter also implemented some aesthetic changes to threads and group conversations. The new design more clearly reflects the hierarchy of tweets, among other things.

Beyond the conversations, the social network has allowed since last May to program tweets from the web version of Twitter. Until then, it was necessary to use third-party tools or the TweetDeck utility (owned by Twitter) to perform this task.

All of these changes come at a time when the social network is being used to spread false news and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, 5G technology, and other relevant matters. The company is also involved in a controversy with Donald Trump, the President of the United States, who accuses Twitter of censoring him on the social network.