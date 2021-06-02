Twitter will start showing ads on Fleets | Technology

The announcements will also reach the Twitter Fleets, the company has just announced that companies have an advertising system available within the Fleets section.

Twitter Fleets are a copy of Instagram stories and these, in turn, a plagiarism of Snapchat. The main difference is that Twitter stories have not had the good results that Instagram stories did and do.. It is strange to consume the content of the Fleets and its primary function is not very clear either.

The arrival of these stories caused a stir and, it seems, that the task they had at the time was to evolve them to the point of being able to monetize them and they have already reached this point. In a post on the official Twitter blog, the arrival of announcements to the Fleets has been announced from June 1.

These ads can be both images and videos, the latter content can have a duration of up to thirty seconds. The format is necessarily vertical and elongated, in fact, they specify it and it must be 9:16. In addition, companies will have features such as placing a link within the publication.

To access the link, the user will have to make the gesture of swiping up and thus it will open in the default browser. Twitter had everything very well planned, because with the arrival of these ads, new measurement tools also appear so that companies can control the interaction with their ads.

We’re bringing full-screen, vertical ads to Twitter for the first time 📣Announcing our pilot for Fleet ads. Learn more 👇 – Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) June 1, 2021

The truth is that at the moment there have not been many adsBut it is a matter of time before companies start testing these new advertising methods. We will also have to see the type of content that is advertised and if the irruption among the Fleets ends up being annoying.

There will be more changes on Twitter, but none will be the one requested by all community managers: tweets cannot be edited yet.

At the moment all you can do is wait and see how this new ad system develops. Of course, rumors also indicate that soon we will begin to see new features within Twitter such as a subscription system for creators.