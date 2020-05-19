In these times of confinement or quarantine, thousands of workers around the world are carrying out their work activities from home. This as part of the measures that the authorities have implemented to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Simply put, a lot of people are doing home office.

Much has been said about this topic and how some companies, by the time quarantine ends, will continue to apply work from home. for being something very functional. And the first great company that takes the final step is Twitter, since it announced that it will allow its employees to work at home forever.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told his workers Tuesday that many of them will be able to work at home now, even when the new coronavirus pandemic ends. “Opening the offices will be our decision. When the employees return, it will be theirs, ”said a spokesperson according to NBC.

According to an email obtained by BuzzFeed News, Jack Dorsey told his employees that they will most likely not open their physical offices before September. and that scheduled events will be canceled.

This same medium spoke to Jennifer Christie Human Resources Twitter on March. And she told them that the company and its work structure would never be the same. “Managers who either believed they could operate a team remotely will have a different perspective,” he mentioned at the time … and here is the proof.

Twitter has been applying the home office for two months for their workers. When you start talking about relaxing measures such as social distancing and quarantine in some regions of the United States (for example, Georgia already opened several businesses that are not considered essential), Dorsey and Twitter allow their employees to decide whether to return to the offices or work at home forever.

As Jack Dorsey mentioned, many of your employees will be able to make this decision. Of course, this does not apply to those whose jobs require physical presence. as maintenance, for example.

The same spokesperson said that they have been working on the “decentralization” of activities so that the workforce is able to carry out its activities anywhere. “In the past few months we have demonstrated that we can make it work. If employees can and have the ability to work from home and want to continue that forever, we will make it happen.“, said.

He also noted that If you want to go to the offices for any reason, you will be welcome with some measures in place to make your return safe.

Some other tech companies have discussed the home office and the safest way for their employees to return to the offices. Google has said that most of its employees will be able to work at home until 2021 while others will return in a couple of months. Facebook, on the other hand, will open its offices in early July but some employees will do home office.