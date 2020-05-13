Following security measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease, multiple companies have sent their workers to work from home. Twitter has gone further, and now will let your employees go home even when the pandemic ends, thus recognizing that not all tasks have to be done in a cubicle.

Twitter confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it will allow some of its workers to continue working from home once the contingency caused by COVID-19 ends. Also in a letter to his workers, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, said that It is likely that the offices of the social network will not open until September of this year, the same date that business trips could be resumed. On the other hand, he said that he would offer an additional bonus of 1,000 USD for the cost of provisions and pantry.

“We have thought about how we approach this since the time we were one of the first companies to use a work-from-home model. We will continue to be and continue to put the safety of our people and our community first, ”a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Although other companies whose services are offered primarily online, such as Amazon and Facebook, Twitter is the first to take a measure like this. It is not entirely a surprise since when workers are absent from offices to work at home there is also a saving in equipment and office maintenance, in addition to the cost of transportation and other additional expenses.

We don’t know if other companies could adopt a similar measure, although it is certain that alternatives will be proposed, since the pandemic has had a real impact on the way workers behave.

