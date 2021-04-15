Twitter will finally address the shortcomings of its algorithms

Twitter will analyze the potential “unintentional harm” that its algorithms cause by not being applied fairly. The plan was presented under the name of Responsible Machine Learning Initiative (Responsible Machine Learning Initiative), and the results will be publicly available.

‘Responsible use of technology includes studying the effects it can have over time. When Twitter uses machine learning it can affect hundreds of millions of tweets per day and sometimes the way a system is designed to help can behave differently than expected, ”they noted.

The potential damage caused by Twitter algorithms will be studied together by engineers and data scientists. In the first instance three problems will be analyzed, which in recent months generated several criticisms of the platform.

One of the most notable drawbacks was caused by the image cropping algorithm. Users reported that said tool showed a tendency to work better on photos of people with lighter skin tones.

Additionally, Twitter will evaluate the recommendations it makes through the timeline across all racial subgroups. And finally, it will analyze the content recommendations for different political ideologies in seven countries, although he did not specify which ones.

“It is possible that the results of this work do not always translate into visible changes in the product,” they explained from Twitter. However, they noted that will generate “greater awareness and important debates” on how the company develops and implements machine learning. The results of the investigations will be available in the coming months.

Responsible Machine Learning, a Four Pillar Initiative

Photo by Daddy Mohlala on Unsplash

According to the announcement made by Twitter, his new plan will be based on four key points. The social network got engaged to take responsibility for your algorithmic decisions, as well as to provide fair and equitable results, to enable algorithmic choice, and to be transparent about decision-making.

It is clear that the definitive impact of the study on Twitter algorithms will be seen over time. In any case, it is an important opportunity that opens up for the services that have millions of users be accountable to them. “Feedback from the public is particularly important as we assess the fairness and fairness of the automated systems we use,” they said.

More on this topic