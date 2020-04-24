The social network considers that theories about the relationship between 5G phone technology and the pandemic have generated dangerous episodes worldwide.

Starting this Wednesday, Twitter will remove all posts where 5G technology is linked to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus to curb conspiracy theories and rumors that have caused panic, mainly in Europe.

“We have expanded our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activities that could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure,” the social network security area said in its official account.

The company will seek to block calls to action where the population is encouraged to destroy or burn 5G technology towers., after rumors spread about an alleged increase in the chances of contracting coronavirus if you live near one of them.

The theory of the relationship between 5G phone technology and the pandemic has already generated dangerous episodes worldwide. Last week seven towers of the said service were burned in the United Kingdom by those who fear contracting coronavirus.

The country has also reported attacks and threats to information technology experts and engineers because of the spread rumors, which usually contain emotionally charged messages and seek to generate panic in the audience.

The social network stressed that since the update of its content policies carried out on March 18, over 2,230 tweets with misleading and harmful content have been removed. In addition, it reported the identification of 3.4 million accounts focused on manipulating information about the Covid-19. (Ntx)