Twitter will warn users when a tweet contains controversial or misleading information about the coronavirus, the company announced Monday.

The new standard is the latest in a series of stricter policies that technology companies implement to deal with false virus-related information on their platforms.

Twitter said it will decide on a case-by-case basis on label placement and will only remove posts that are harmful, company officials reported Monday.

Some tweets will be posted with a tag below that will direct users to a link with additional information about COVID-19. Other tweets may be covered entirely by a tag saying “some or all of the content shared in this tweet disagrees with the guidance of public health experts related to COVID-19.”

The new labels are available in approximately 40 languages ​​and should start appearing starting today. The warning may apply retroactively to past tweets.

Twitter will not directly verify data or brand the tweets on the site as false, said Nick Pickles, the company’s global public policy strategist. Warning labels could direct users to curated tweets, public health sites, or news articles.

“People don’t want us to decide instead what is true and what is not true, but they do want to have more participation by offering context,” Pickles said.

The move is similar to that taken by rival Facebook, which said it does not want to be an “arbiter of the truth,” but has planned to have external data verifiers review falsehoods on its site. The Associated Press is part of its data verification program.

