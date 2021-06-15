Twitter will allow you to leave the mentions of a conversation

06/15/2021 at 11:46 AM CEST

Twitter is looking for new ways to prevent kinds of “unsolicited attention” that can often result in harassment. The company is working into tools that, when released, will be able to help users in prevent people from mentioning us without using the block or mute button.

Twitter has described it as an “early concept” whose goal is to bring to Twitter the ability to get out of conversation mentions and control who can tag you in future tweets. This can be a problem, since it can generate an echo chamber in which your circle of Twitter friends becomes even closer.

It is a functionality very similar to untagging on Facebook, which will cause us to disassociate ourselves from a tweet that may prevent us from being tagged in future responses. The measure could also allow specific users to be blocked from mentions in the future without the need to block their accounts altogether.

This will allow you to limit responses to tweets in a similar way to what you are seeing with other Twitter features. In addition, getting out of the mentions will allow users to flee from certain dynamics related to harassment that occur on the social network.