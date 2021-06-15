Twitter will allow you to get out of conversations that don’t interest you

Twitter is constantly testing new features. The social network focuses on including features that provide options to avoid disputes and make Twitter a friendlier place. Now, Jack Dorsey’s company is developing a feature that will offer to unmention posts that are annoying or not very relevant to the user.

Dominic Camozzi, a Twitter employee, has shared all the options offered by this new feature on his profile. Specifically, the option it will allow to cancel the mention in those tweets that are not of your interest. In this way, the username will disappear from the tweet and the previously mentioned person will not receive notifications of the interactions of other Internet users.

Additionally, Twitter will also activate a function to unmention tweets from people who don’t follow an account. The social network will send a special notification so that the user can choose between deactivating or keeping the mention. If you select to remove the mention, the person who posted the original tweet will not be able to re-enter our account.

Notifications Going further, if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification. If you unmention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again. pic.twitter.com/RTFBEnkPFf – Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

In addition, it will be possible restrict mentions for a specified period of time. In this way, users can avoid mention notifications for one day, three days, or up to seven days.

Getting a little TOO much attention? I want to make it easier to address that in 3 ways. 1️⃣ Get notified when you’re getting a lot of mentions

2️⃣ Review those Tweets

3️⃣ Change settings to stop the situation from escalating further pic.twitter.com/CL43INsMky – Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

Finally, Twitter will be able to detect if we are receiving a large number of notifications for a publication and will send a warning to be able to review the tweets and change the settings to avoid annoying alerts.

A new feature to make Twitter a quieter place

For the moment, this feature is under development. There is no set release date. Twitter is likely to start rolling out the features to a limited number of users, then activating it to everyone.

It is a complementary option to the mute tweets feature, which prevents the user from receiving notifications of those publications that have a large number of interactions. Remember that Twitter sends a notification every time someone retweets, clicks the “Like” button or comments.

It is not the first time that the social network presents a feature to avoid massive responses. Just a few months ago, the company activated a function that allows you to choose who can reply to a tweet: all users, people who follow an account or people who are mentioned in the publication.

