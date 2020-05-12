In these contents a warning will appear or, if they are more serious, they will hide and in extreme cases, they will even be removed

The social network Twitter announced this Monday that it will start alerting users to information that it considers misleading about COVID-19, so that under these contents a warning will appear or, if they are more serious, they will hide and extreme cases will even be removed.

Thus, if artificial intelligence or human verifiers from Twitter and its associated companies detect content about the coronavirus that may be “harmful”, either for being misleading or having been denied, a link to information contrasted with the alert “Find out about the events of COVID-19” will be added below.

In case these contents have a “severe” potential to cause harm, they will be hidden and replaced by the message “Some of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with the guidelines of public health experts in relation to COVID-19” , and the user must expressly request to see the original if he wishes.

In cases of misleading information that the company in San Francisco, California, consider more extreme and damaging, will proceed directly to the deletion of the tweet.

This alert mechanism was activated this Monday, and in an entry on its official blog, Twitter He assured that it will also be applied to shared tweets prior to today.

It is a system similar to the one the company had been using since February for “synthetic and manipulated content” on the social network, and the idea is that, although for the moment it is limited to the information related to COVID-19, in the future it will be extended to the rest of the contents.

