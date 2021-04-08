Twitter wanted to buy Clubhouse, but it was a nonsense idea

It may be the most absurd purchase intention of recent times, but there it is. A report published by Bloomberg indicates that Twitter had the firm intention of taking over the fashionable social network during the pandemic: Clubhouse.

How much? To Twitter, at least at the time of the talks, Clubhouse was worth $ 4 billion. It was, without a doubt, one of the most viable options for the application of live and ephemeral audios to raise money; especially when your monetization system is not yet fully defined. In any case, after the boom that the social network suffered at the end of 2020 and its expansion into other languages ​​during the first months of 2021, the audio format has taken the lead. It was inevitable that attract attention of the big social networks.

In this way, the 10 million downloads (approximate) that Clubhouse had generated were enough claim for Twitter and its purchase proposal. One that did not last long. According to leaked reports, which do not clarify who was the first to approach whom, the relationship between the parties would have cooled from the first joint talks. Right now, everything indicates that both Twitter and Clubhouse have taken separate paths and they have not sat at the same table again.

Evidence is not lacking and neither are reasons. The idea of ​​Twitter taking over Clubhouse could have wiped out the essence of the latter in no time. And without its essence, it would not make sense in today’s social media landscape. Now, what has been good is that, at least, Clubhouse now knows how much it is worth for the big ones.

If you can’t buy Clubhouse, copy it

In the case of Clubhouse, the intention to close a financing round was leaked a few days ago. With an unknown amount, it did transpire that this would leave Clubhouse with an approximate valuation of 4,000 million dollars. A few days later, this value makes sense when match what Twitter would be willing to pay by the social network during your conversations.

The funding round would respond to one of Clubhouse’s biggest problems right now: how to maintain the appeal of the social network and stay without a clear business model. For the first, Clubhouse announced the launch of Tips; a kind of Patreon for its creators of content that gives the possibility that they profit from their activity within the application. And with this, keep them within the circle avoiding that their activity is not ephemeral; Clubhouse demands too much attention from users and it is unclear how that relationship will evolve in a post-pandemic world. The second is still up in the air.

Attracting and keeping its users is, in short, one of the objectives and necessities for the survival of Clubhouse. Especially now that all the big social networks have opted for a well-known strategy: If you can’t buy them, please copy them. What once happened with Snapchat and its ephemeral video exclusive is now a reality on all platforms. The stories are in each and every one of the most used social networks; and with more or less success, they are part of them.

Now it is the turn of the audio; which had been the trend since the podcast boom. Slack is already working on its own version and LinkedIn or Facebook are exploring possibilities. Twitter, however, is in the lead. Audio Spaces is the own version of a Clubhouse within the application; and at the moment with no foresight to be monetized in the short term. With the launch of this option within Twitter, which has been working for months, many analysts wonder the reason for the Clubhouse purchase. Defined as absurd by many, others would point to a strategy to win an unexpected competition. If TikTok got out of hand, this wouldn’t happen with Clubhouse.

