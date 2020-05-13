The social network will add announcements and warning messages to some of the tweets with imprecise or possibly erroneous information about this disease.

With the objective of curb the spread of false or ill-intentioned news about the Covid-19 pandemicTwitter Inc will add announcements and warning messages to some of the tweets with inaccurate or possibly erroneous information about this disease.

The new Twitter warnings will provide links to more information in cases where the risk of damage to the tweet is not serious enough to remove it, as people could still be confused or deceived, the company said.

The social network indicated that depending on the propensity for harm and the type of misleading information in the tweetYou can also add warnings to say that the data conflicts with the recommendations of public health experts before a user sees it.

Twitter explained that these announcements, which will be similar to other warnings about possible media manipulation or fake newsThey will also apply to tweets that were sent before Monday’s announcement and that will be used regardless of who sends the information.

Social media sites, including Facebook Inc and YouTube – Alphabet Inc’s video service – are under pressure to combat the misinformation or false news that has spread on their platforms about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although false or misleading content can be presented in different ways, we will exercise actions based on three broad categories:

Misleading information – statements or statements that have been confirmed as false or misleading by experts in the field, such as public health authorities.

Controversial claims – statements or statements in which the accuracy, veracity or credibility of the statement is really questioned or unknown.

Unverified claims – information (which could be true or false) that is not yet confirmed at the time it is shared.

Such claims range from bogus cures to misinformation linking the new coronavirus to conspiracy theories about high-profile figures like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates or about 5G mobile phone technology.