Twitter to start testing sales features on brand profile pages

By Sheila Dang

Jul 28 (.) – Twitter Inc will begin allowing companies to display products for sale at the top of their profile pages, the social media company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to access a piece of the lucrative world of sales. by Internet.

The San Francisco-based company follows in the footsteps of rival Facebook Inc, which launched its “Shops” feature last year to allow its users to purchase products directly through Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter said it will begin testing the new shopping feature with “a handful of brands” in the United States.

Users can move through a carousel of products at the top of the brand profile. Customers can click on the product and then pay on the retailer’s website.

The test is a new attempt by Twitter to offer the shopping feature. The company previously experimented with a “Buy Now” button and product pages in 2015.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)