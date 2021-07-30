Twitter to launch its audio service in April

The social network Twitter will launch in April Spaces, its audio service in which anyone can create their own public conversations and which will compete with the popular Clubhouse, a company spokesperson announced in an online interview.

The Twitter employee and account manager @akkhosh, who identifies himself solely as “Alex” and whom the company has designated as its first Spaces host, said in an interview in the beta version of the service itself that it will be available on the month of April.

The bluebird firm had been publicly announcing the next Spaces launch for weeks, and in February it already had 1,000 users who tested it in its beta version (prior to launch).

The objective of the social network is for the service to compete face to face with Clubhouse, which in recent months has grown in popularity especially after interviews with figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Clubhouse is a mix of a virtual conference and an interactive podcast where users can create discussion rooms -in principle on any subject- by audio and with up to 5,000 people in real time.

The social network currently limits the number of users through two mechanisms: it is only available for Apple devices and also uses an “invitation principle”, that is, only those who are invited by an existing user can have a voice.

Both factors mean that it is mainly used by celebrities, politicians and prominent figures in the media.