Twitter Ticketed Spaces, paid limited access rooms

Although yesterday we talked about how Twitter continued to push in the development and implementation of Spaces, a function similar to the concept initially presented by Clubhouse, which proposes limited access to the social network by invitation which, as is always the case in these cases, makes it an extremely coveted space.

However, here the great double morality of this service is presented, since today new details of Twitter Ticketed Spaces, the payment model on which these limited access retransmissions will work.

As Twitter itself has shared with The Verge, its part of this monetization will be limited 20% of the sales of these tickets (maintaining a margin lower than the criticized 30% of Apple) leaving the rest of the income for the hosts themselves. However, this does not mean that users take 80%, as it also Apple and Google’s own rates apply, a figure that, after applying both percentages, would be that for each $ 10 ticket, only $ 5.6 would go to their hosts.

However, although this is a rather remarkable cut, it is still a new way of income for everyone involved, except obviously common users, so there is no doubt that it will take little time to spread. And it is that although Spaces has just begun to allow anyone with more than 600 followers to organize and add the ability to schedule an event, it seems that Twitter Ticketed Spaces will increase its requirements to 1,000 followers, having hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old.

now, everyone with 600 or more followers can host a Space. based on what we’ve learned, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on a few things. 🧵 – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 3, 2021

The company has also teased that Twitter Ticketed Spaces will be initially tested under a small group of pre-selected users exclusive to the United States, although the rooms created by them will be accessible to the majority of Twitter, being able to buy one of these access tickets from anywhere in the world.

On the other hand, this is not the only function with which Twitter is considering helping its users to monetize their content, continuing its approach to introducing the so-called Super Follows, which will allow people to pay for additional content, such as a subscription to a special newsletter or exclusive tweets, in a model similar to that proposed by other platforms such as Patreon or OnlyFans.