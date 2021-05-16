Twitter Thinks ‘Jeopardy!’ Predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Reunion

Jennifer and Ben Affleck’s reunion is 100 percent one of the craziest couple reunions in Hollywood history. No one — and I mean no one — saw it coming. Actually, that might not be true because Twitter is convinced that Jeopardy! saw it coming. Yes, as in the game show.

There is evidence to support the otherwise ludicrous claim. One Twitter user pointed out that there was a clue on the show. “As a couple, they were jointly known as ‘Bennifer,'” a message displayed onscreen during the show, per the Twitter user who captured the moment and shared it online.

They tweeted, “Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight !!! #Jeopardy #Bennifer”

LOL, that’s hardly solid evidence but it is quite a coincidence. Another fan tweeted, “I’m pretty sure @Jeopardy called the reunion of @BenAffleck and @JLo – they were the answer of the“ Bennifer ”clue that aired tonight despite being filmed WEEKS AGO prior to their little romantic getaway. What a power this show has. “

Bennifer is apparently inching toward coupledom, according to Us Weekly sources. “Jen really enjoyed her trip to Montana and is really loving Ben’s friendship,” a source told Us Weekly. “[She] has feelings for Ben. They are taking it slowly, but things are moving in a romantic direction. She is focused on her kids and she’s working in Miami. ”

According to a People source, “[Jennifer] is open to having a relationship … she wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go. “A separate People source told the outlet that their reunion seems to have come at the right time as” Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups. “The second source added,” whether they end up together or not it’s good for both of them now. And not that surprising. “

Def not surprising if you work for Jeopardy !, apparently !!!

