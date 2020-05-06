With novelty, it will be possible to see exactly where comments come from and to whom they are directed, as well as understand the authorship of a thread

O Twitter announced on Tuesday, 5, that it is introducing new tools to facilitate the understanding of threads (threads, in the translation adopted by some users in Brazil) and comments on the social network. Now, lines can be seen connecting all comments, helping to identify the origin and responses of each tweet.

The change came after tests on a parallel company application, twttr, launched on Consumer Eletronics Show (CES) 2019, with the goal of seeing the functioning of new ideas outside the social network.

In the novelty, the tweets will be linked at different levels, to show exactly who the answer is and where it comes from in the conversation. According to the company, this is a way to clarify the understanding of large tweet threads, where many people interact not only with the initial publication, but also with the comments left during the conversation.

Your conversations are the of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

In addition, Twitter is also testing new ways of interacting, using retweet, like and comment buttons in the posts’ responses, but still in a restricted way for users. For now, the new tools will arrive only for those who use Twitter in the web version and some users of the operating system of Apple, iOS.

