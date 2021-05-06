Twitter tests Tip Jar, donations to certain accounts

I will start by saying that I would like very much that Twitter, if it finally moves this function to Spanish accounts at some point, does not keep its name in English, or that it opts for an academic translation (jar of tips). I hope, although I know it will not happen, that in an exercise of socio-cultural adaptation, I decide to call it Boat! (with admiration, of course), and even ring a bell when someone uses it.

But it is better to leave the ramblings for later, and start by saying that Twitter has just started the public tests, that is, in which some users can already participate, of a new function, through which it will be possible to reward tweeters (either personal or collective accounts, in the case of associations) with a financial contribution. An announcement that adds to the future possibility that Spaces hosts can start charging tickets for attending their meetings.

For now, Twitter has activated Tip Jar for those accounts that are set up in English, and to be able to access it, it will be necessary to use the app for Android or iOS. And as for who can request tips, for now it has been limited to certain account profiles, such as non-profit organizations, experts in certain areas, journalists and informants and creators. However, Twitter plans to extend it to new profiles soon, in addition to expanding it to more languages.

Users who can already activate Tip Jar in their Twitter account will have to configure it, in order to adjust the accounts of services with economic functions in which they can receive donations and tips from their readers. For now, PayPal, Patreon, Cash App, Bandcamp and Venmo have been enabled for this purpose, although it is likely that we will also see this list grow in the near future.

It does not seem, at least for the moment, that Twitter is going to receive part of these donations, so it seems a measure designed exclusively to encourage the accounts of these categories to increase their use of the platform, something from which they also benefit in some way. In addition, in this way they will be able to have a greater knowledge about the level of financial support that their users receive.

And, in reality, this is not something especially new, there are many Twitter accounts that include, in their description or in the featured tweet, a link to one of those payment platforms, so that users who wish to can make their donations. With Tip Jar Twitter facilitates this integration, allowing the spaces currently used for other purposes to recover their original function.