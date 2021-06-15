Twitter tests an option to untag the tweets mentioned by other users

Twitter ‘untag’ function.EUROPA PRESS

Twitter is developing a new function with which it allows its users to ‘untag’ themselves in the tweets of other accounts that have mentioned them.

The new function of the microblogging platform aims to give social network users control to disengage from conversations you don’t want to be a part of, as Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi has reported in his personal account.

Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don’t. Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter. Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL – Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

The ‘untag’ button is shown when a user has been mentioned in someone else’s tweet, and the option is in the menu of more information that accompanies each publication, illustrated by three points.

The function stops the link to the user’s account from appearing in the tweet, but the person to whom you made the original post is not informed of this, as screenshots of the feature, still in development, shared by Camozzi have shown.

In addition, Twitter plans to add other additional features to give more control over privacy in mentions, such as new special notifications to notify when an account that does not follow the user mentions him in a tweet.

In cases where, after receiving one of these special notifications, the user chooses to untag the tweet, the original author will not be able to re-tag this person in the future.

Twitter settings also allow users to manually select which accounts are restricted from mentioning them in their posts. In addition, it offers the possibility of blocking all mentions for a certain time (one, three or seven days) as a break.

Another feature in development seeks to control when a user begins to be mentioned in bulk. First, they receive a notification to alert them, and then they have the option to review them and change their notifications to control the situation.