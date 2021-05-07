Twitter tests a feature to send money to your favorite accounts

Twitter announced that he is testing a function that will allow you to send money to your favorite accounts. It is important to note that this is currently a testing feature and is only available to a limited number of English speakers. Like other Twitter experiments, it is not 100% guaranteed that this novelty will see the light of day in the near future.

Those lucky users who have the opportunity to try this feature will be able to send money through external services such as PayPal, Patreon, Bandcamp, Cash App and Venmo. Within the profile of each account it will be possible to see a new button —with a banknote icon— right next to the direct messages. By pressing it, a menu with the payment platforms already mentioned will be displayed. Once chosen, a new window will open to make the payment.

Of course, Twitter shows an alert to warn that the donation is subject to the terms and conditions of each paid service. Although this is not a transfer system managed by Twitter itself, it is an interesting option that will surely be well used by foundations or content creators – or by those who are deceived thinking that their publications are excellent.

Twitter, waiting for the Super Follow

Considering that content creators routinely use Twitter to share their Patreon or OnlyFans profiles — to name just a few — the send money feature is intended to be the first step of an even more ambitious project. We must not forget that those led by Jack Dorsey are working on the Super Follow, with which it will be possible offer exclusive content through paid subscriptions.

Unlike the feature announced today, Super Follow will allow automatic payments on a monthly basis. Additionally, donors will receive badges and access to private communities within Twitter. It will be until the launch of the Super Follow when, now, yes, the social network will compete directly against Patreon and other similar proposals. It is clear that this market can become an important source of income for the California company. Either way, more details on both the money transfer and the subscriptions are still pending.

