Twitter tells users to think before they write

05/06/2021 at 09:18 CEST

SPORT.es

Twitter will now ask users to review and review “potentially harmful or offensive” responses. The social media platform, which has often faced criticism for abusive user behavior, tested the feature last year. Twitter said tests showed that the messages reduced offensive responses.

On Wednesday, the company said it would display the ads on accounts in English using Twitter on Apple and Android. In a blog post, Twitter said they had found that prompts led 34% of people to review their initial response or decide not to submit their response at all. Users created, on average, 11% fewer offensive responses after being asked for the first time, Twitter said.

The most recent statistics from Twitter, from January to June last year, show that the platform removed potentially offensive content posted by 1.9 million accounts and suspended 925,700 accounts for violating Twitter rules.