Twitter has decided to tag tweets that link the COVID-19 pandemic With 5G networks, information without any scientific evidence against which the social network has begun to fight.

The social network said it is tagging tweets linking 5G and the COVID-19 pandemic with a label that says “get data on COVID-19,” according to a Business Insider report.

Clicking on the tag takes you to a Twitter page that says “No, 5G is not causing coronavirus.”. This page It includes links to news reports, data verification organizations, and government agencies that debunk this theory.

The measure against tweets linking 5G and the pandemic is part of a broader Twitter strategy to combat disinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

5G is a new wireless technology that has been rolling out across the world in recent months, but concerns have been raised about it about its unfounded health implications, ranging from the possibility that they can cause brain cancer, to reduce fertility and other diseases.

The craziest theories point out that the coronavirus is a macabre plan to develop a vaccine that will have microchips that will then be controlled by 5G in order to have control over humanity.

