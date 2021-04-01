Twitter suspends Trump’s account permanently

Twitter suspends Donald Trump’s account 0:52

(CNN) –– Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from its platform, the company reported Friday.

“After a detailed review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” Twitter said.

“In the context of this week’s horrific events, we made it clear Wednesday that additional Twitter rule violations could result in this very action.”

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https: //t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter says Trump posts violated policy against glorification of violence

Twitter’s decision came after two posts by Trump this Friday, which would end up being the last of the @realDonaldTrump account. The tweets violated the company’s policy against glorifying violence, the platform said. And “these two tweets should be read in the context of larger events in the country and the ways in which the president’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, even to incite violence. As well as in the context of the behavior pattern of this account in recent weeks, “said Twitter.

The first tweet was about Trump supporters.

“The 75,000,000 great American patriots who voted for me, UNITED STATES FIRST, and MAKE THE UNITED STATES GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE in the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way or form !!! »

The second post indicated that Trump did not plan to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“To all those who have asked me, I will not go to the inauguration on January 20,” it read.

Twitter said the message about the inauguration could be understood as one more statement that the election was not legitimate. He also said the tweet could be interpreted as the president indicating that the inauguration would be a “safe” target for violence because he would not attend.

Trump’s other statement on American patriots suggested that he “plans to continue to support, empower and protect those who believe he won the election,” the company noted.

Additional Twitter Measures Against Trump

Twitter will enforce its policy against bans evasion to ensure that Trump does not circumvent the suspension of his personal account, the company told CNN.

“If it is clear that another account is used to evade a ban, it is also subject to suspension,” Twitter said in a statement.

“For government accounts, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we will not suspend those accounts, but we will take steps to limit their use. However, these accounts will be transferred to the new administration in due course. And Twitter will not suspend them unless absolutely necessary, “added the platform.

Twitter policy would also prohibit Trump from ordering a third party to operate a Twitter account on his behalf.

Civil rights leaders who have long criticized tech platforms for spreading hate speech and division welcomed Twitter’s decision.

Jonathan Greenblatt, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League, called it an “excellent step.”

“A fitting end to a legacy of hatred and poison,” Greenblatt said. “President Trump incited violent riots on Capitol Hill using social media and paid the price.”

Eric Naing, a spokesman for Muslim Advocates, said Twitter “is showing real leadership.”

“As Twitter points out, allowing Trump to continue to post tweets, Facebook posts and YouTube videos for his white nationalist supporters risks further incitement to violence.

Facebook also took action

For its part, Facebook on Thursday extended restrictions on Donald Trump’s account for at least two weeks and perhaps “indefinitely,” according to company CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This decision marked a major escalation on the part of Facebook. Precisely, while he has come under intense pressure to block Trump after his incendiary rhetoric that encouraged the insurrection.

Twitter confirms it deleted Trump tweets sent from the @POTUS account

Twitter said Friday night that it took action against the four tweets that President Donald Trump shared from the president’s Twitter account, @POTUS.

“As we said, using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules,” said a Twitter spokesperson. “We have taken steps to enforce this regarding recent tweets from the @POTUS account.”

Deleted tweets from @POTUS hinted at plans for “our own platform”

The thread of four tweets that President Trump sent from @POTUS, which were quickly removed from Twitter, included indications of Trump’s involvement with a possible alternative platform to Twitter and other social networks.

“We have been negotiating with several other sites, and we will have a big announcement soon… while also looking at the possibilities of building our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! ”Trump said in tweets that are now unavailable.