Twitter suspends the official account of ‘El Hormiguero’

Capital surprise in networks on Wednesday afternoon. For a while, the official account of ‘The Hormiguero‘on Twitter has been suspended. Although the causes are unknown, it is understood that the profile has violated any of the rules of use of the platform.

After the confusion generated in networks due to the absence of the profile and the lack of information about the program through other channels, the profile was active again after several minutes.

For a moment, the official account of the Antena 3 program, which these days is being presented by Nuria Roca, due to the decrease due to coronavirus in Pablo Motos, it did not appear in the search engine and, if you managed to enter the profile, it appeared without a photograph or tweets.

‘El Hormiguero’ | Twitter suspends the program’s official account

In the message that accompanied the page, it could be read that the account was suspended and added that “Twitter suspend the accounts that violate the rules of use ”.

Twitter suspends El Hormiguero account

Other sources

Just to the link that they added in the letter, you can read the reasons why the famous social network can suspend your account: “Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior do not encourage people to express themselves and, ultimately , diminish the value of public conversation globally. Our rules are intended to ensure that everyone can participate in the public conversation freely and safely. “

However, the reason why Twitter has decided to hide the account of ‘for a while is unknown.The Hormiguero‘, which is already active again for the more than 2.3 million followers it has.

Nuria Roca presented ‘El Hormiguero’ for the first time last Monday.

Twitter may interest you