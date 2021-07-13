Twitter suspends some fake accounts it mistakenly verified

Jul 13 (.) – Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it mistakenly verified some fake accounts that the social media company has now proceeded to permanently suspend, months after restarting its verification program.

In May, the company relaunched the verifications after several years of freezing public requests to obtain the site’s blue verification symbol, saying only “notable” users would receive approval.

“We mistakenly approve verification requests for a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question and removed their verified badge, as per our spam and platform tampering policy,” he added.

The social media firm halted the verification program in 2017, amid criticism that it was arbitrary and confusing. As he said at the time, the check mark was being mistaken for “an endorsement or an indicator of importance.”

Under the new Twitter verification rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and meet one of several criteria: government, businesses, brands and organizations, media and journalists, entertainment, sports and games, activists, organizers and other influencers.

(Report by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)