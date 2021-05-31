Twitter studies adding more reactions to its tweets, just like Facebook

It seems that Twitter is dressing up with Facebook, or at least its reactions. According to applications specialist Manchun Wong, the technology company led by Jack Dorsey would be working on something more than a simple heart, formerly a star, in tweets to demonstrate user reactions.

Perhaps due to the ambiguity of the heart when it comes to representing the reactions, everything indicates that Twitter would be expanding the options to “Joy, hmm, sad or hahaha”.

A whole range of options That would end many of the problems on the social network. Because precisely the interactions or the fact of how they are manifested is one of the basic problems of Twitter. Like LinkedIn at the time and Facebook in 2016, social networks want to go one step further.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter would not be adding the option of anger in their reactions. It makes perfect sense. If there is something that Twitter does not need in its spaces, it is more anger in its reactions. It is precisely the form of reaction and the responses to tweets themselves that set this pattern.

When can this implementation be seen in the Twitter accounts of common mortals? The reality is that the company has not specified if it will be something that it will take into account in the next integrations. All despite the results of several surveys of Twitter users that point to a positive acceptance of a form of expression beyond the heart that comes by default and that, to date, can have several meanings.

In any case, Twitter is still eager to fully delve into the concept of audio within its social network. In response to the podcast phenomenon and the most recent ClubHouse boom, all platforms are working on their own system. If from Twitter would be Spaces. There has also been talk of a subscription system called Twitter Blue, which would go beyond advertising in the monetization of the company and that the company itself has confirmed its imminent arrival. As well as returning to the theme of verified accounts which was stalled before the pandemic back in 2017. Everything indicated that it would return, although after a week of work Twitter announced another slowdown for no reason.

Read this too …