WASHINGTON – Twitter added a warning to one of the tweets of US President Donald Trump, about the protests in Minneapolis, alleging that he violated the platform’s rules on “extolling violence.”

…. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier in the week, when the platform applied factual checks to two of his posts about voting by mail.

The third posted tweet began as a message of encouragement to the Minnesota governor on the third day of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American who pleaded to be able to breathe while a white policeman pinned him down by putting his knee around his neck.

Randy Serrano has the information.

In the end, Trump added: “Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shootings begin.”

Twitter did not delete the message, saying it decided it might be in the public interest to continue to be accessible. This criterion only applies to tweets from elected and government officials. A user viewing Trump’s profile would have to click to view the original text.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted again against Twitter, saying that the social network “does nothing about the lies and propaganda” published by China or the Democratic Party.

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

On Thursday, Trump intensified his war against social media companies by signing a decree challenging the liability protections that have served as the basis for unrestricted speeches via the internet.

