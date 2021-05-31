Twitter stops accepting verification requests after eight days active

Applications have been on hold since the 2017 Blue Badge was awarded to Jason Kessler, organizer of the Charlottesville Supremacist March

Twitter has indicated that it will reopen the process, after finishing evaluating the requests received

Twitter has put account verification on pause again, just eight days after rehabbing the application process. Although he has promised to resume it after evaluating the requests received so far. Before its reopening – it had been interrupted since 2018 – the service had changed the verification policy.

Since last Friday, as announced by the Twitter verification account, the service has stopped accepting new verification requests from users. With this process you can get a blue badge next to the account name, icon that indicates that the organization or person has been verified by the social network.

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) – Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

Twitter has pointed to the need to “pause” to review requests it has already received, and has promised that this option will be re-enabled soon.

The application process to obtain the blue Twitter badge had been enabled again on May 20, so it has only been active for eight days. The company had discontinued it in 2018, for awarding the mark the year before to Jason Kessler, organizer of the Charlottesville Supremacist March, in the United States, which ended with the death of one person.

New verification policy

The new account verification policy went into effect on January 22, 2021. Designed from user feedback, it modifies the requirements to qualify for the blue verification badge, and introduces new categories for account types candidates for it.

Since then, the company has automatically removed the badge from accounts that no longer meet the criteria Verification updates, such as those that are inactive or incomplete.

Your account has to be active and complete too! ✅ The account has a profile name and image

✅ You’ve logged into it in the last 6 months

✅ The account has a confirmed email address or phone number

✅ No 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating our rules in the past 12 months – Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Candidate accounts must be complete, with a name and profile picture and a confirmed email address or phone number. It is no longer necessary to have a profile description or a header image, as before. But do comply with the Rules of the platform, such as no account suspensions of 12 hours or 7 days in the last 12 months. In addition to being active on the platform, having entered Twitter in the last 6 months.

Under the new policy, accounts that fall within the following categories: Government; Companies, brands and organizations; News companies and journalists; Entertainment; Sports and ‘gaming’; and Activists, organizers and other influencers. Twitter has also indicated that throughout the summer new categories will be incorporated for such as scientists, academics, and religious leaders.