Twitter starts launching a subscription product to modify tweets and customize the application

June 3 (Reuters) – Twitter Inc. said on Thursday it will launch a new subscription product – initially in Australia and Canada – called Twitter Blue, which will allow paid users to edit their tweets before posting and change the color scheme. of your application.

The details of this feature were revealed last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is known in the tech industry for reverse engineering applications and discovering new features ahead of their official release.

Twitter Blue is the social media company’s first subscription offering, and an important step in its efforts to earn a consistent new revenue stream and expand beyond its advertising sales business on the platform.

Twitter users, who for years have demanded an “edit” button to correct errors in their tweets, will now be able to set a timer of up to 30 seconds that will offer them a window to press an “undo” button and edit the tweets first. of them being published.

The new feature will also allow users to organize their saved Tweets into favorite folders, so they can easily find the content later.

Long threads of multiple tweets will be easier to read through a new “reader mode” in the service, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue will cost C $ 3.49 ($ 2.90) or AU $ 4.49 ($ 3.48) per month in Canada and Australia, respectively.

The service will cost $ 2.99 a month in the United States, according to the details of the application in the Apple App Store.

The company did not specify when Twitter Blue will be available to US users.

